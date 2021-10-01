Barcelona visit the Spanish capital on Saturday for a La Liga Matchday 8 clash with reigning champions Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti enter the day in fourth place and three points behind leaders Real Madrid, while Barca are two spots behind in sixth. Atleti are the favorites to win this one as Barca continue to struggle big time since the departure of Lionel Messi.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Atleti +100; Draw +240; Barcelona +290 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atleti: This is usually such an even affair, but Atleti are without a doubt the stronger side. In fact, this one could be fairly comfortable if they play well. Their ability to get in behind in attack due to their speed, along with what they possess in the box in Luis Suarez, well, it could give Barca nightmares. The key will be containing the creative passes Barca can pull off in the middle, something that did not have any end product last time out. Keeping shape defensively, reacting to those low passes to feet to attackers and closing down inside the box should set Atleti up nicely to take all three points.

Barca: They are approaching rock bottom in the Champions League after the 3-0 loss to Benfica on Wednesday. The team is without an identity, without enough quality, and frankly it would be shocking if they win this game. With manager Ronald Koeman's days increasingly looking numbered, the Dutchman very well may need to win this game to have any chance of keeping his job. Let's see how the players respond to such a massive test where their defense will be pushed to the limit.

Prediction



A goal in each half sees Atleti dominate Barca and move Ronald Koeman to the brink of dismissal. Pick: Atletico 2, Barca 0