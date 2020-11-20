La Liga action resumes this weekend with a big one between two title contenders as Barcelona travel to face Atletico Madrid. Barca are in eighth place with 11 points, while Atleti are in seventh place with 17 points, with Diego Simeone's side still undefeated in the competition. Atleti can potentially finish the weekend in first place with a victory. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Atletico +170; Draw +240; Barcelona +160 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atleti: The only undefeated team in the league, Atleti have a brilliant attack, but that the more importat thing is that vaunted Simeone defense is back. Just two goals conceded in seven games, the backline is gelling. But part of the reason why the team has been able to look sharp defensively has been the play in the middle and possessing the ball. With Lucas Torreira and the addition of Geoffrey Kondogbia, expect that to continue. As for Luis Suarez, he's set to miss the match against his former team after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Barca: It's been a slow start to the season for Barca with some inconsistencies, and the form in the league hasn't been equal to that of the Champions League. Against Atleti, they will face their stiffest test of the season and must aim to use their speed at the back. With Atleti liking to get their fullbacks forward, there will be chances there to strike fast. The key will be how Barca handle the defensive pressure Atleti will apply, especially in the middle.

Prediction

A match full of goals ends with a point for each Pick: Barca 2, Atletico 2