Around the world, it may have been a quieter transfer deadline day than expected, but Atletico Madrid were able to secure an under-the-radar move that could have a significant impact on both their team and on the World Cup in 20-year-old Obed Vargas. The rising talent made the move from the Seattle Sounders to Madrid on deadline day, going from preparing for the Major League Soccer season to kick off soon to debuting in the Copa Del Rey for Atletico Madrid the next.

Vargas has already logged 25 minutes for Atleti in all competitions, as Diego Simeone has wasted no time getting him into the squad. Atleti got a first-hand look at Vargas during the FIFA Club World Cup last summer when they defeated the Sounders in group stage play, and the young midfielder was also able to meet a player whom he idolizes, Antoine Griezmann. Less than a year from that moment, Vargas is playing alongside him.

This is a move that may have come faster than Vargas expected, but it was one that he always strove for. During MLS media day, Vargas todl CBS Sports, "My objective is winning MLS Cup for sure, that's what I want to win, but after that, if you're asking personally for me, I want to play in Europe and I think that would be a huge step for me."

After an excellent MLS season where Vargas was named the best player under 22 in the league and also earned his first cap for the Mexican national team, he's now in LaLiga looking to make his mark again. On the list of players to earn that distinction, such as Diego Gomez, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, and Alphonso Davies, Vargas is in good company, joining players who have succeeded abroad and become fixtures in their national teams. Despite his age, it's clear why Atleti would covet Vargas in the transfer market, looking at how some of his stats with Seattle ranked last season.

Vargas does a little bit of everything in midfield while keeping an eye forward to set up attackers. Joining the Seattle academy in 2019, the Alaska native has excelled at every step along the way and welcomes the competition and challenges that come with it.

"I like playing against the best, I've always said it, and all that competition is welcome. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and I welcome that competition," Vargas said.

With the influx of talent in MLS, he's been able to test himself against some of the best players in the world, but now the level of difficulty is going up with the move to LaLiga. A Copa Del Rey fixture against Barcelona is on the horizon, and it's another chance for Vargas to use whatever minutes he can gain to show why he should be a starter. If he's able to become a regular in the rotation, Mexican national team head coach Javier Aguirre, who used to coach Atletico Madrid, will also need to take notice. A player like Vargas in Simeone's midfield will be well set for World Cup play, something that USMNT fans will know from American midfielder Johnny Cardoso striving for a similar goal at the same club.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Thursday, Feb. 12 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 12 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Ryiad Air Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Ryiad Air Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Atletico Madrid +200; Draw +295; Barcelona +120

Vargas has been capped three times by the Mexican national team while also representing El Tri at the youth levels after utilizing a one-time federation shift to represent them instead of the United States men's national team. His last appearance for Mexico was in a January friendly against Panama, but a short-term goal will be making the March roster when El Tri will face Portugal and Belgium. Of course, the long-term goal (despite the fact that it's approaching rapidly) is to represent Mexico at the World Cup on home soil.

"[The World Cup] is definitely an objective, it's in the back of my mind all the time. Each day we get closer, that's the reality. I know the expectations there is for Mexico, I know the pressure that is there for the national team. If I get called in for the next camp for the World Cup," Vargas said. "Expectations are high, pressure is gonna be there, but I like that pressure, I want to be there annd I think it's also a beautiful responsiblity to be able to represent your national team at a World Cup in front of my family, in front of our fans and all I can hope for and that I pray is that I do things the right way and take all the necessary steps to be there."

So far, so good on that front for the young midfielder. It's important to take moves like this one step at a time because he won't become an overnight starter for Madrid, but on his current trajectory, all of these goals could be accomplished just like he's broken through at every step of the way already.