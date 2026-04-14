Atletico Madrid won 2-0 in the first leg against Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou, and on Tuesday they will have the chance to secure their semifinal spot in the second leg with the Catalans needing a huge comeback. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Spanish star Lamine Yamal joked about Diego Simeone's tactical approach.

"I can't wait for the match, I'm very motivated. I hope I can make the difference. Let's see if Simeone does me a favor and gives me a one-on-one against a defender. I see myself as one of the leaders, but not the only one. We have world-class players capable of turning the tie around. It's not just about me. And if it were just about me, I wouldn't mind. All my life, I've had to take on more responsibility than was expected of me. I try to enjoy it. I see it as a strength, not a problem."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Barcelona that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 14 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 14 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Riyadh Air Metropolitano -- Madrid

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano -- Madrid Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atletico Madrid +266; Draw +333; Barcelona -123

Possible lineups

Atletico Madrid XI: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo Mendoza, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Prediction

Even if Barcelona are the favorites to win the second leg in Madrid, Atletico Madrid have strong chances and will expect to do enough at home to advance. Pick: Barcelona 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.