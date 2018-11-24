Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Dembele saves Barca at the death with equalizer

Atleti looked headed for first place, but Ousmane Dembele had other ideas

Barcelona looked set to finish the weekend in second or third place in La Liga, but a late goal from Ousmane Dembele gave the club a 1-1 draw at title rival Atletico Madrid to stay in first place. Barca went down late thanks to a goal from Diego Costa, but in a match where Barca dominated the ball, the club was able to finish its last final chance against one of the top defenses in Europe. Here's what to know.

It seemed like the winner from Costa

The game lacked really good chances, and before Dembele's goal, there were just two shots on frame in the entire match. Atleti only had one, and it was a goal. In the 77th minute, Costa headed home from a corner kick to give this team the lead at home:

Dembele comes up big

For a guy with a price tag over $100 million, it has taken a little while for him to settle in. But with each game, he's getting to that top level. After missing most of last season due to injury, he's been one of the stars in the final third for Barca. After four goals in 23 matches last season, he has six in 15 this season and continues to be reliable. His equalizer came in the 90th minute off a lovely assist from Lionel Messi, and Dembele did well to cut inside and finish:

Breaking down the numbers

  • It was a match of few chances. Atletico had just one shot on goal, while Barca had two.
  • Barca had 70 percent possession and completed over 400 passes more than Atletico. 
  • A win for Atletico would have put them two points clear of Barca in first place. Instead the draw sees Barca still with a point advantage.

What's next?

Both teams will play in the Champions League on Wednesday. Atletico hosts Monaco and Barcelona goes to PSV, both matches available on fuboTV (Try for free).   

