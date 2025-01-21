Two of the toughest teams in Europe are set to square off as Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday on Paramount+. Los Rojiblancos are currently second in the La Liga table and looking to return to their winning ways after a 1-0 upset loss to Leganes ended their 17-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Leverkusen are second in the Bundesliga table and have won 12 straight across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico Madrid vs. Leverkusen odds list the hosts as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Leverkusen as the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen date: Tuesday, Jan 21

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen time: 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Green is backing both teams to score for a -120 payout (risk $120 to win $100). The expert notes that both teams boast potent offenses but their defenses can be leaky, so both should be able to find the back of the net.



Atletico could have a bit of a leg up on the competition since they are playing at home, but their defense has conceded 10 times over six Champions League matches. Meanwhile, the reigning German champions have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three matches overall but have conceded more than a goal per game on average over the course of the season.

Leverkusen have also found the back of the net in 13 straight matches dating back to November 5, while Atletico maintains a +21 goal differential in domestic play.

