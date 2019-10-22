Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Atlético Madrid (home) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (away)

What to Know

Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid will face off at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Wanda Metropolitano on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Bayer Leverkusen lost 3-0 to Juventus three weeks ago. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid collected three points with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in their previous leg.

Right now, Bayer Leverkusen (zero points) is last in Group D, while Atletico Madrid (four points) is in second place in the group behind Juventus (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Bayer Leverkusen needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Atletico Madrid will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch