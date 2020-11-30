The pressure is on Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday when they welcome the reigning European Champions Bayern Munich for Champions League Matchday 5. Atleti are in second place but not in a comfortable position with two games to go, while Bayern have already won Group A. Atleti will hope they get a backup squad from Bayern as they aim to clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a win and a Lokomotiv Moscow draw or loss to RB Salzburg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Atleti +110; Draw +270; Bayern Munich +230 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atletico: Atleti have won just one of their four games in the competition and want revenge after losing 4-0 to Bayern on Matchday 1. Atleti's issue has been finding goals consistently in attack. Yannick Carrasco has been crucial in recent matches off the bench and has probably earned the start here. Expect Atleti to look sharp in defense again a weakened Bayern side.

Bayern: Through and in a comfy position, it wouldn't make much sense for Bayern to play their key players extensive minutes. Expect to see several players rested as they've already won the group and have nothing else to play for. This could be a nice opportunity for some young players, like American Chris Richards, to get some time.

Prediction

Bayern play a good amount of backups but still manage a draw with Atleti's attack failing to deliver. Pick: Atleti 1, Bayern 1