Atletico Madrid face off against Botafogo in the final round of group stage games at the Club World Cup, knowing that they likely have to win if they are to avoid an ignominiously early exit from the competition. A draw might be enough for Diego Simeone's side but would be contingent on Paris Saint-Germain losing to Seattle Sounders at the same time.

Even a narrow win might not be enough for the men from La Liga, who could well pay the price for their heavy defeat to PSG in their opening game. Beating Botafogo by a margin of three goals or more would get the job done, even if results don't go their way in the other game but the results of the Brazilian side so far in this competition would suggest that a big win is not going to be easy.

Having brushed aside Seattle in their opener, Botafogo set the Club World Cup alight by beating Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl, a triumph that was almost as damaging for Atletico as it was for the European champions. Rather than what looked like being a battle for second between two teams on three points, this match is now heavily tilted towards the Botafogo, who need only to draw to guarantee top spot for themselves.

Viewing information

Date : Monday, June 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, CA

: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, CA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Atletico Madrid -133; Draw +250; Botafogo +360

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Axel Witsel, Robin Le Norman, Javi Galan; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Pablo Barrios; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Botafogo: John Victor; Vitinho, Jair Cunha, Alexander Barboza, Alex Telles; Allan; Artur Guimaraes, Marlon Freitas, Gregore, Jefferson Savarino; Igor Jesus

Player to watch

Igor Jesus, Botafogo: The Brazilian striker has had Nottingham Forest fans salivating with his performances so far in the competition but Igor Jesus has been so dangerous one wonders if other clubs will be knocking down Botafogo's door in pursuit of his services. Strong, mobile and with a real eye for goals, Igor Jesus could give Atletico all sorts of trouble.

Storyline to watch

Is defense up to Simeone's standards? Atletico Madrid's manager has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his backline this summer, publicly revealing interest in Tottenham's Cristian Romero at a time when Andrew Robertson of Liverpool is also on his radar. Those who do take to the field in Pasadena will do so knowing that they are fighting for their places.

Prediction

Botafogo have looked like a team who can match the best that Europe has to offer (and it isn't entirely clear that Atletico are that right now). Why shouldn't that continue? PICK: Atletico Madrid 1, Botafogo 1

