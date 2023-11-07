Atletico Madrid and Celtic F.C. will square off for a second time as the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday on Paramount+. Atletico are coming off of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Las Palmas in La Liga play and need a win to top Group E in tournament play. Meanwhile, Celtic have won two domestic matches since drawing Atletico in the reverse fixture, but are still in search of their first Champions League victory. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic odds list Atletico as -270 favorites (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Celtic listed as +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +410 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Celtic vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic time: 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Celtic vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic, Eimer is picking Atletico on the money line and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. The expert notes that Celtic are a much stronger team at home than they are on the road, and are coming off of two domestic wins against lesser competition in St. Mirren and Ross County. That being said, Atletico have been better in Champions League play and are just one point behind Feyenoord for the top spot in Group E after one win and two draws. Atletico has a busy schedule, but Eimer thinks they should prioritize Champions League play.

"That means that, as much as I don't like this phrase, this is a must-win match for Atletico -- especially coming off a bad loss to Las Palmas," Eimer told SportsLine. "I expect Atletico Madrid to show up big time and find numerous goals against Celtic when playing at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.