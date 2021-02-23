The lineups are in for Tuesday's Champions League match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for their first leg clash in the round of 16 (you can watch all the Champions League action Tuesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). No real surprises for Atletico Madrid in their XI with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix leading the attack, while Chelsea look set to go with four at the back, with American Christian Pulisic on the bench after returning from a calf injury. Up top, it's Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the Blues.
You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.
Atletico Madrid
- Jan Oblak
- Marcos Llorente
- Stefan Savic
- Felipe
- Mario Hermoso
- Angel Correa
- Koke
- Thomas Lemar
- Saul
- Joao Felix
- Luis Suarez
Bench: Ivo Grbic, Miguel San Roman, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Renan Lodi, Moussa Dembele, Vitolo, Sergio Camello, Alvaro Garcia, Ricard Sanchez
Chelsea
- Eduoard Mendy
- Cesar Azpilicueta
- Andreas Crhistensen
- Antonio Rudiger
- Jorginho
- Mason Mount
- Mateo Kovacic
- Marcos Alonso
- Callum Hudson-Odoi
- Olivier Giroud
- Timo Werner
Bench: Kepa, Willy Caballero, N'Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, Kai Havertz, Emerson.