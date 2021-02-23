The lineups are in for Tuesday's Champions League match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for their first leg clash in the round of 16 (you can watch all the Champions League action Tuesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). No real surprises for Atletico Madrid in their XI with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix leading the attack, while Chelsea look set to go with four at the back, with American Christian Pulisic on the bench after returning from a calf injury. Up top, it's Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the Blues.

You can check out the complete lineups below

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak

Marcos Llorente

Stefan Savic

Felipe

Mario Hermoso

Angel Correa

Koke

Thomas Lemar

Saul

Joao Felix

Luis Suarez

Bench: Ivo Grbic, Miguel San Roman, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Renan Lodi, Moussa Dembele, Vitolo, Sergio Camello, Alvaro Garcia, Ricard Sanchez

Chelsea

Eduoard Mendy

Cesar Azpilicueta

Andreas Crhistensen

Antonio Rudiger

Jorginho

Mason Mount

Mateo Kovacic

Marcos Alonso

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Olivier Giroud

Timo Werner

Bench: Kepa, Willy Caballero, N'Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, Kai Havertz, Emerson.