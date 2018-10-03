Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League, stream online
The Spanish side is aiming to stay atop Group A
Group A action in the Champions League continues on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid hosts Club Brugge for the second matchday. Atleti won at Monaco in the first game while Brugge lost to Borussia Dortmund on a Christian Pulisic goal.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge prediction
At home, and with the talent this team has all over, Atletico should have very little trouble winning by multiple goals. Expect a big game for the hosts and another clean sheet. Atletico 4, Brugge 0.
