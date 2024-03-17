After knocking out Inter and Napoli in the Champions League's round of 16, respectively, Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona will meet on Sunday at the Metropolitano. The two teams can now shift their focus back to the Spanish league as Diego Simeone's side is currently sitting fifth, one point behind Athletic Bilbao, while Xavi's men have the chance to overtake Girona for second place. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Mar. 17 | Time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 17 | : 4:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Civitas Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Atletico +135; Draw +250; FC Barcelona +190

Team news

Atletico Madrid: Atletico will be without Jose Gimenez and Thomas Lemar due to injuries, while Mario Hermoso is also out for the game against Barcelona. Despite a recent knee injury, Antoine Griezmann was able to face Inter and he's also expected to start on Sunday.

Potential Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

FC Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain unavailable due to injuries, while Marcos Alonso and Ferran Torres are back in the squad but unlikely to start Sunday's game.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; F Lopez, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Prediction

Despite the successful game against Inter and playing at their home stadium, FC Barcelona are still the favorites for Sunday's game and get the win. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Atletico 1.