The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Feyenoord @ Atletico Madrid

Current Records: Feyenoord 1-0-0, Atletico Madrid 0-1-0

Atletico Madrid will face off against Feyenoord in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on October 4th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid's last four Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Back in September, neither Atletico Madrid nor Lazio could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Atletico Madrid's goal came from Pablo Barrios at minute 29, while Lazio's was scored by Ivan Provedel in the 90th.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord never let their opponents score back in September. They came out on top against Celtic by a score of 2-0. Feyenoord's two goals came from Calvin Stengs at minute 45 and Alireza Jahanbakhsh at minute 76.

Atletico Madrid's record is now 0-1-0. Feyenoord's victory back in September bumped their record up to 1-0-0.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Atletico Madrid is a huge favorite against Feyenoord, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -152 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

