The Champions League is back in action with coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Atletico Madrid

Current Records: Inter 3-3-0, Atletico Madrid 4-2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Estadio Civitas Metropolitano TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Inter will face off against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. Inter's last seven Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Inter has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in February. Their defense stepped up to hand Atletico Madrid a 1-0 shutout. Inter's only goal came from Marko Arnautovic in minute 79.

Inter's win bumped their record up to 3-3-0. Having lost for the first time this season, Atletico Madrid fell to 4-2-0.

Only one game stands between these teams and the Quarter-finals, only one team will be headed there, and there's only one way to find out who. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Inter is a slight favorite against Atletico Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +148 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.