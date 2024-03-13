Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan will face off once again in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri continued to dominate the competition when they held the Spanish side without a shot a target in the first leg and Marko Arnautovic scored the lone goal for the 1-0 victory. Inter have now won 13 in a row across all competition, while Atletico hope their 13-1-0 domestic home record plays in their favor when they host Wednesday's match. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and get full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan odds list Inter as +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico listed as +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan date: Wednesday, March 13

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan time: 4 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit to $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

For Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan, Eimer is picking Inter to draw no bet for a -130 payout. The expert acknowledges that Atletico are a much different team at home than they are on the road and will put up a much bigger fight in the second leg of the competition. That being said, the Italian side has been so dominant across all competition that they will be very difficult to defeat.



The Nerazzurri have scored 70 goals and allowed only 13 through 28 Serie A matches, domenstrating how good their defense is behind the superstar Lautaro Martinez and Inter's forward attack. Even with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann being in top form for Atletico, Inter will be difficult to slow down.

"Inter is a team that doesn't care about home field advantage and will look to advance to the next round after a big second leg in Spain," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

