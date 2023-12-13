Atletico Madrid will host Lazio with Group E on the line in a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday on Paramount+. You can also get match analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Both clubs have already secured a spot in the Round of 16, but first place in the group will be on the line and presumably a better draw in the knockout rounds. Atletico Madrid is first in the group with 11 points and is third domestically in Spanish La Liga, while Lazio is second with 10 points but 10th in Italian Serie A. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio odds list the home side as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio listed as +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio

Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio time: 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio live stream: Paramount+

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -106 payout. The reverse fixture in September was a 1-1 draw but the two teams split possession almost evenly and combined to put up 28 shots with 11 going on target, so it's easy to see us getting more goals out of Wednesday's matchup.

"Atletico Madrid have scored eight goals in their two home fixtures in the Champions League, so I think they could potentially eclipse this total by themselves," Sutton told SportsLine. "Lazio, meanwhile, conceded three goals in their last match on the road in this competition, a 3-1 setback at Feyenoord. Nine of Atletico's last 10 home games across all competitions this season have featured Over 2.5 goals, a trend I expect to continue on Wednesday." Stream the game here and check out full Champions League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

