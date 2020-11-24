Atletico Madrid welcome Lokomotiv Moscow to the Wanda Metropolitano Wednesday for Champions League Matchday 4 in a game that will go a long way to deciding who moves to the round of 16. With Bayern Munich the heavy favorites to win the group, it's Atleti and Lokomotiv fighting it out for second place at the moment with the Spanish side holding a two-point lead. If Atleti win, they'll have a foot into the next round, while the Russian team can jump into second with three points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Atleti -500; Draw +550; Lokomotiv +1500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atleti: Riding high on confidence after that 1-0 win over Barcelona last weekend, Atletico are hitting their stride defensively, conceding 0.5 goals per game in their last four. But one of those matches was the 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv on Matchday 3. The scoreline is a bit deceiving because Atleti dominated the ball and the chances, yet conceded a penalty kick and could only finish one of their 14 shots. At home, they should be able to create a similar amount of chances, but expect them to put more away even with Luis Suarez still out after contracting COVID-19.

Lokomotiv: Can this team improve on their lack of discipline as of late? It's back-to-back matches with a red card, while having four players sent off in three of their last six games. In fact, they have more red cards in their last two matches than they have goals. So, against an Atletico team with speed, that likes to hold on to the ball and that plays a very physical style, this team will have to be a bit more cautious in its challenges. Going down to 10 men here would be the kiss of death when it comes to moving on to the round of 16. They will have to prioritize defense, but it has to be sharper and cleaner.

Prediction

Another cleansheet for Jan Oblak as Atleti inch closer to the round of 16. Pick: Atletico 3, Lokomotiv 0