Hometown rivals will clash again in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Atletico Madrid prepare to host Real Madrid on Wednesday. Real Madrid won the first leg 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, then defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in La Liga play over the weekend. Atletico will look to rebound in front of their home fans, especially after they followed up the UCL loss with a 2-1 defeat to Getafe their last time out.

Kickoff from Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid is set for 4 p.m. ET. The hosts are the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid odds, with Real Madrid as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid date: Wednesday, March 12

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid time: 4 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Atletico vs. Real Madrid, Eimer is backing both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals for a -110 payout (risk $110 to win $100). The expert notes that both teams to score has hit in 10 straight matches between these teams dating back to the 2022 season, and the Over has hit in six of those contests. He also points out that Atletico have scored in each of the last six games they have hosted Los Blancos.



Eimer is expecting the home team to push the pace on Wednesday with their UCL fate on the line. Atletico's leading goal-scorer Julian Alvarez found the back of the net in the first leg, and they will look to him to stay hot after scoring three goals in four matches across all competitions. They will also need star forward Antoine Griezmann to step up against the Kylian Mbappe-led Real Madrid attack.

"I'm expecting goals from the hosts, but they'll have to play a high press," Eimer told SportsLine. "That means Real Madrid will look to viciously counter attack. There is too much speed on the pitch and too many world-class strikers to expect anything other than goals."

