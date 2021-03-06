Rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid meet on Sunday in La Liga with everything at stake. Atleti enter the weekend in first and can build a bit of a cushion with a victory, while Los Blancos can creep to within two points if they can take all three at the Wanda Metropolitano. Ahead of kickoff, be sure to read what Luis Suarez had to say about the matchup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, March 7

: Sunday, March 7 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Atleti +160; Draw +220; Real Madrid +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atletico: Atleti bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League with a strong 2-0 win over Villarreal, but the pressure is on here. Their once comfortable lead could dwindle, even with a draw, as not only Real Madrid but also Barcelona try to chase them down. To beat Real and get revenge, they have to try and do the opposite of the Chelsea match where they saw very little of the ball. Atleti are better when they are patient in attack, and few chances usually mean quality over quantity when they see enough of the ball. Expect Atletico to play with some patience and keep shape across their backline, but also expect the midfield to not drop very deep defensively.

Real Madrid: Los Blancos are still down a bunch of players like Sergio Ramos, but all eyes will be on whether Karim Benzema plays. The striker returned to training this week and has scored 17 goals so far this season. Having him could be huge help for Zinedine Zidane as he's regularly gone with a trio of wingers and attacking midfielders up top. Real have failed to score multiple goals in any of their last three matches entering this one.

Prediction

Real Madrid get an early goal on the counter, but Atletico rescue a point thanks to a Luis Suarez penalty kick. Pick: Atletico 1, Real Madrid 1