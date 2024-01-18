Just over one week after the goal-fest in Saudi Arabia which was Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid's Spanish Supercopa semifinal clash which finished 5-3 to Los Blancos, the two bitter rivals meet again in the Copa del Rey last 16 this Thursday. It might not be as open as the most recent instalment of the Madrid Derby but Atleti will be keen to avenge such a heavy beating from their neighbors. Diego Simeone's side saw off Lugo to get here while Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Arandina. The home side have been knocked out at this stage in two of the past three seasons so will want to avoid that again and eliminate a title threat at the same time. Real have picked up their 13th Supercopa title since last week's meeting and are now on a seven-game winning run with a 21-game unbeaten streak forming. That said, their last loss came against Atleti back in September and Real have only won once from their last five visits to their rivals' den.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 18 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

Estadio Civitas Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Atletico +160; Draw: +250; Real +130



Team news

Atletico: Memphis Depay is likely to only make the bench here while Reinildo is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Vitolo as well as Thomas Lemar are out. Pablo Barrios will need a late check but Saul Niguez should start alongside Koke and Rodrigo de Paul.

Potential Atletico XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann.

Real: Aurelien Tchouameni could be a doubt to start while Lucas Vazquez is out and joins Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba in the treatment room. Eduardo Camavinga is likely to start while Ancelotti has already confirmed that goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start instead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Fernandez, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

Prediction

Atletico got the win last time and it could be the same again here as Real face a backlash from their rivals. It will be tight and a draw over 90 minutes would not be a surprise but Simeone's side could just about grind out the win here to advance. Pick: Atletico 2, Real 1.