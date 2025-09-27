Atletico Madrid will host crosstown rivals Real Madrid on Saturday for a high-stakes Madrid Derby that will tell us a lot about both teams and the trajectories their current season. The team coached by Diego Simeone has had some ups and downs so far as they only have two wins so far in the opening six games, with one defeat and three draws. On the other side, Xabi Alonso has had an exciting start at Real Madrid, winning all six games this season, and only conceded three goals so far, on top of winning their Champions League's debut at the Santiago Bernabeu against Olympique Marseille. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 27 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Riyadh Air Metropolitano -- Madrid

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Atletico Madrid +194; Draw +249; Real Madrid +133

What this match mean for the future of Simeone

After the disappointing start of the 2025-26 season there are some concerns about the future of Simone at Atletico Madrid. The Argentinian coach has become a legend at the Spanish team since he joined in 2011. In an era of dominance for Real Madrid and Barcelona. he has still managed to win two LaLiga titles with the Colchoneros. However, with a contract running until the summer 2027 and a new club hierarchy, after former sport director Andrea Berta left this year and joined Arsenal, there are increasing doubts about his future in the coming years. After almost fifteen years in charge, a single match, even a massive one like this weekend's is unlikely to affect his short term plans, as the Spanish side have always showed their support in the past when he he's had some disappointments, but if this keeps up a negative season might lead the club directors to find a new manager in the summer 2026, while Simeone's availability would change the plans of some big clubs around the world.

What Real Madrid are saying

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spoke ahead of Saturday's match during the prematch press conference and said about the derbies against Atletico Madrid, "It's a great atmosphere; derbies are special. Even in the days leading up to the match, you can feel it in the city and the community. When you know what's at stake, it motivates you even more; you have the desire to do well. We're expecting a strong atmosphere. It's different going to the Metropolitano with Real Madrid. Because of the rivalry. It's beautiful, and I hope we can enjoy it tomorrow as well. The standings don't mean much, but the game will be tough. We'll have to work hard."

Possible lineups

Atletico Madrid XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, David Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Nico Gonzalez; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouamenil; Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.