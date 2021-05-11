First-place Atletico Madrid host fifth-place Real Sociedad on Wednesday in La Liga at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Atleti are in first place with 77 points as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are tied on 75 points in second and third place. Meanwhile Real Sociedad sit in fifth place with 56 points, good enough for a place in Europa League, but want to try and keep their top six position with Real Betis and Villarreal sitting in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, May. 12

: Wednesday, May. 12 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Atleti -167; Draw +280; Real +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atletico Madrid: The first place side are winners in three of their last five matches but their most recent result is a scoreless draw against Barcelona. Manager Diego Simeone and his squad have won 23 of their 35 league outings this season and are on the hunt for their first league title since 2014. Los Colchoneros, as always, have been impressive on defense, with 18 clean sheets over the year, but have picked up only 15 points in their last nine matches, and with three games remaining, time is running out to secure the title. They'll be without Thomas Lemar, but Joao Felix will likely slot in the attack alongside Luis Suarez and Angel Correa

Real Sociedad: While they were once contenders among the top four this season, Real's downward slope now has them in fifth place. Winners of three in their last five matches, their most recent result is a 2-0 win against Elche. Winger Mikel Oyarzabal has been an essential component of the teams' attack this season, scoring 11 goals and and recording seven assists in 30 league appearances. His attacking chemistry with fellow striker Alexander Isak, who has scored 14 La Liga goals so far this season, will be crucial if Real are to steal points away from the league leading Atletico.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad prediction

Real will score on a counter but Atletico will get the goal and get a result to narrowly extend their first place lead. Pick: Atletico Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1.