Atletico Madrid vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Atleti has to win or they'll be done
Atletico Madrid's Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they face Roma in the group stage's matchday five. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
If Atletico fails to win, they crash out of the cup. And in the end, that's exactly what happens. Roma 1, Atletico 1.
