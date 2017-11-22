Atletico Madrid vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Atleti has to win or they'll be done

Atletico Madrid's Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they face Roma in the group stage's matchday five. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

If Atletico fails to win, they crash out of the cup. And in the end, that's exactly what happens. Roma 1, Atletico 1. 

