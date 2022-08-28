Both teams look to get back on track Monday when Valencia hosts Atletico Madrid in a Spanish La Liga matchup at Mestalla Stadium. Both teams kicked their seasons off with a victory before stumbling in their second outings. Atletico, the 2020-21 league champion, know they need to keep pace with reigning champions Real Madrid, and they looked strong in a 3-0 victory against Getafe in the opener. Then they suffered a 2-0 setback to Villarreal at home last Sunday, so they'll need to shift gears before hitting a rough patch in the schedule. Valencia has been in a pair of tight battles, eking out a 1-0 home victory against Girona before falling by the same score at Athletic Bilbao last Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Valencia, Spain. The latest Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atletico as the +101 favorite (risk $100 to win $101) on the 90-minute money line. Valencia is the +310 underdog, a regulation draw is listed at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia picks, be sure you check out the La Liga predictions from renowned soccer bettor Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 26-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $800 for $100 bettors, and he is 64-50-1 on his last 115 soccer picks overall.

Now, Eimer has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia from every angle and just locked in his picks and La Liga predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid:

Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Atletico -0.5 (-110)

Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Valencia +310, Atletico Madrid +101, Draw +225

VAL: Valencia are 2-5-3 and minus-4 in goals (6-10) in their past 10.

AM: Atletico Madrid are 5-3-2 and plus-3 in goals (11-8) in their past 10.

Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Atletico are 9-6-0 in the past 15 meetings between these teams, outscoring Valencia 29-15, and they are the more talented side. The coming stretch of schedule that includes matches with Real Sociedad and champion Real Madrid should inject some urgency into the squad. Villarreal scored both of their goals in the final 20 minutes of a game that was evenly matched. Alvaro Morata is drawing interest from other teams after rejoining the team from a two-year loan to Juventus. He scored 20 goals in those two seasons and got on the board twice in the opener.

Antoine Griezmann had the other goal against Getafe, and he and Joao Felix, who leads La Liga with three assists, help fuel the attack. Felix also can find the net, as he scored eight goals in 2021-22, while midfielder and team captain Koke plays a critical role all over the field. Atletico scored 65 goals last season, compared to 48 for Valencia, and conceded 10 fewer (43-53).

Why you should back Valencia

Los Che made it to the final of the Copa del Rey in April, losing to Real Betis on penalties after a 1-1 draw. They face an Atletico squad that is 1-3-1 in its past five Monday matches and looked a little out of sorts last week. The Valencia defense has been almost impenetrable, allowing 17 shots, tied for third-fewest in the league, and three on target, second-best in La Liga. Valencia's shooting woes can't get any worse, as they have put one of 26 tries on net. They actually have one more attempt than Atletico (26-25), so they should start testing opposing goalkeepers.

The Valencia attack runs through Carlos Soler, who has scored 11 goals in consecutive seasons. He scored the team's only goal so far on a penalty in the opener. Fourteen of his 22 goals the past two seasons have come on penalty kicks, and he has 13 assists over that span.

How to make Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Eimer has scrutinized the Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides his two confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his coveted La Liga picks here.

So, who wins Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid, all from the soccer expert who has crushed his recent soccer picks for SportsLine, and find out.