Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa could miss remainder of La Liga season for derogatory comments about referee's mother

Atletico Madrid star striker Diego Costa could face serious punishment following his verbal abuse toward referee Jesus Gil Manzano in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Barcelona in La Liga play. In the match, which all but assured the league crown will go to Barca, Costa was called for a foul when he went up to the referee and insulted his mother.

According to Marca (NSFW link), Gil Manzano allegedly said that Costa directed an expletive-filled insult at his mother. Atletico Madrid has claimed that Costa did not utter those words, and that he was directing the insult towards himself. In the ref's post-match report, he also wrote the following according to Marca:

"Once expelled, still on the field of play, he grabbed me by the arm in order to prevent me from showing the cards to teammates No. 2 and No. 24, respectively," the report read.

Costa could be set for a lengthy suspension according to Marca, one that could see him miss the last seven games of the league campaign. Putting his hand on the official likely makes it worse when it comes to a potential suspension.

A former World Cup final referee tells CBS Sports a strong punishment is the right way to go about it:

"One thing is protesting which should be a yellow card, another thing is an insult. If there is an insult or an offense towards the ref, it should be a red. It's an irresponsible act from the player to leave their team a ma down for something completely avoidable. They are thinking just about their anger and not their team. He's rightfully sent off," the referee said.

When reached for comment as to how La Liga officials goes about deciding what warrants a yellow or red card when it comes to insults, the league did not respond as of Monday morning.