Atletico Madrid's Griezmann pulls 'Fortnite' goal celebration after scoring twice in Europa League final

Atletico Madrid's opening goal against Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final didn't just feature a good finish and a horrible defensive mistake. It also featured a celebration from the video game "Fortnite." The 100-player battle royale video game, enjoyed by kids to video game veterans, features various dances that you can do to taunt your opponent. Atleti's Antoine Griezmann did this celebration after each of his two goals scored on Tuesday. Take a look the first goal below:

Atletico strike first! Antoine Griezmann pounces on the mistake for the 1-0 lead. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/q2k7emKggO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2018

Griezmann has enjoyed doing the "Take The L" dance after scoring goals against Real Madrid, Arsenal and now Marseille, and he probably spends way too many hours playing the game, like half of the world seems to be doing.

But before we all go ahead and start saying how Griezmann is hilariously original with doing these celebrations, the first group I remember seeing do this is the UMBC basketball team. Remember the No. 16 seed that became the first to upset a No. 1 when they crushed Virginia by 20 points in March? They might be the trendsetters when it comes to bring "Fortnite" into sports. The players are even handing out dancing lessons: