Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks, effective immediately, after an independent investigation found he had committed four breaches of the English FA's betting rules.

Trippier denied seven breaches of the regulations but during a personal hearing four of them were found proven, carrying with them a $94,000 (£70,000) fine in addition to the ban. The offences date back to July 2019, when the 30-year-old left Tottenham Hotspur to join Atletico Madrid, and are in relation to clause E8(1)(b) of the FA's betting regulations.

That states: "Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting."

Trippier's ban will apply worldwide and rules him out of 12 games in all competitions, including the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Chelsea. His first game back for Atletico Madrid could be against local rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

He is able to appeal the ban.

When charges were first brought against him in May, Trippier said in a statement: "I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

Trippier has played every minute in La Liga and Champions League so far for Diego Simeone's table-topping side, providing four assists and earning rave reviews for his performances.