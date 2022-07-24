Two of the best teams in Brazilians Serie A will face off when No. 3 Atletico Mineiro hosts No. 2 Corinthians on Sunday on Paramount+. Corinthians has been taxed by a packed tournament schedule and plenty of injuries, but has still won two of its last three domestic matches, including a 3-1 win against Coritiba on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the home team has won three of its last five league matches and will try to take advantage of an injury-riddled opponent. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil is set for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atletico Mineiro as the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Corinthians is the +480 underdog, while a draw is priced at +250. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians

Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians date: Sunday, July 24

Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians time: 5 p.m. ET

Brazilian Serie A picks for Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians, Eimer is picking Atletico Mineiro to score over 1.5 total team goals for a -120 payout. The expert believes Antonio Mohamed's men are in position to overtake Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A standings and this could be the game where they do it.



Corinthians has been busy balancing tournament play along with league games and has a very quick turnaround to face Atletico GO in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil Quarter Final just three days later. With a crazy schedule and the injury situation not getting any better, the expert expects manager Vítor Pereira to sit his usual starters to preserve them for tournament play. Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro has been able to focus on league play and will put a tougher product out on the pitch.

"This matchup is critical for the hosts because a win here will help separate them from Corinthians," Eimer told SportsLine. "Both sides currently are sitting at 32 points over 18 games. The hosts will look to grab three points here and will have no problem taking advantage of an over-worked and injury-ridden squad to do so." Stream the match now here.

