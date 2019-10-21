Atletico San Luis vs. Queretaro Liga MX game suspended after fans fight in stands, rush the pitch
Liga MX is asking for authorities to look further into the matter
A Liga MX game between Atletico San Luis and Queretaro turned violent on Sunday as fans fought each other in the crowd, causing the game to be suspended with just five minutes of play remaining.
Queretaro was up 2-0 when things turned bad in the stands of Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez. People began throwing objects at each other and fights broke out. According to ESPN, at least 37 people were injured.
The situation was unable to be controlled by the security at the stadium as the violence intensified and fans found their way to the field. Finally, after 43 minutes, fans began leaving the stadium and security announced that the situation was under control.
After the game, Queretaro head coach Victor Manuel Vucetich said the lack of security was to blame for the violence, according to ESPN:
"It was a hard-fought game between the two teams and then there was people on the pitch and that's where it all the disorder started because the playing area was invaded and there wasn't any security."
Atletico San Luis coach Gustavo Matosas also spoke about what happened.
"It's a situation that leaves us all sad and very worried," he said. "It's something that we don't want to see happen in football."
Queretaro had security with them for two hours after action stopped and they waited for the scene to calm down before leaving the stadium.
In a statement following the incident, Liga MX said that that it was "disappointed" in what happened and "condemns" the violence. They have asked authorities to investigate the situation further and proposed a possible stadium ban.
Liga MX asked the Mexican football federation to look into what happened as well and to impose punishments for such behavior.
