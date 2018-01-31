Aubameyang to Arsenal: Star striker signs for Gunners in $77 million transfer
The star striker is giving the Premier League a try
Borussia Dortmund's superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal is done. The Gunners announced the move on Wednesday morning, making a massive splash in the transfer market after losing one of their best players.
The 28-year-old French-born player is one of the top strikers in the world and arrives just days after Alexis Sanchez's departure to Manchester United. The former Milan and Monaco man had two great seasons at Saint-Etienne before moving to Dortmund in 2013, when he became a household name. He scored 39 goals in the 2015-16 season for the German club and 40 in 2016-17. He has 21 goals in 24 games for Dortmund this season.
He is clinical, agile and has tons of speed, which should mesh well with Arsenal's quick attack.
His fee is believed to be in the region of $77 million according to Goal.com, and he would form quite the pairing up top with Alexandre Lacazette as Arsenal aims to finish inside the top four and return to the Champions League.
