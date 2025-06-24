One of the biggest goals in Club World Cup history so far was scored by a student teacher as amateur side Auckland City FC secured their first point by drawing 1-1 with Boca Juniors on Tuesday. Barber by day, soccer player by night, Gerson Lagos assisted the aspiring teacher, Christian Gray, on the goal, and it's one that will go down in New Zealand soccer history.

After losing 10-0 in their opening match of the tournament, Auckland City have steadily improved, causing Benfica some troubles (only trailed 1-0 at the half before losing 6-0) before getting this result on Wednesday. Being the only amateur side in the tournament, Auckland City FC players have had to make sacrifices such as taking leave from work without pay, but talking to players, it has been worth it for these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"It's been a tough trip, we've had some tough results, but I'm just happy for the team and the boys. I think we deserve it," Gray said following the match on the DAZN broadcast. "[It means] a lot for the club, that's for sure. We rely on volunteers, we don't have a lot of money, so I'm just happy that they're happy."

Weathering the storm

The Navy Blues were able to keep their composure through a 55-minute weather delay to then withstand Boca's pressure. Because of the delay, Boca Juniors did find out that they were eliminated from contention during the match via Benfica's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, but that wouldn't stop them from attacking with pressure as they looked to avoid losing the match. This is a Boca side with a history of success, so even if they may not have performed to expectations in this tournament, it's something that will resonate for the underdogs.

While there is significant prize money involved in the Club World Cup, and Auckland added another million dollars to the $3.58 million that they get for participating in the tournament as a team from Oceania, they're not sure how that will be split at this stage. With the Club World Cup being a unique experience for this tight-knit team, that's not the focus, and the tears on the pitch after securing the result show how much this meant to them.

Auckland City weren't even coached by their normal coach, Paul Rosa, as personal circumstances kept him from heading to the United States with the team for the initial phase of the tournament, where the Navy Blues were led by a group of Adria Casals, Ivan Vicelich, Daewook Kim, and Jonas Hoffmann.

But no matter what has come their way, Auckland City FC persisted, and more than New Zealand is taking note of their exploits. A club with a relatable story, soccer fans globally are cheering for them, and with performances of players like Lagos during this tournament, other clubs could also be taking note. As soccer continues to take hold in New Zealand, this is a story that's still being written, but Auckland City FC will have something to celebrate by going to the Club World Cup and competing when not many thought they could.

What's next?

The Oceania Football Confederation has already begun taking expressions of interest for a professional league that's set to begin play in January of 2026. When that league launches, not only will it provide more resources for teams like Auckland, but it will also change the qualifying landscape for the Club World Cup due via the OFC Men's Champions League. It could mean the end of amateur teams in the Club World Cup, but that's something that's to Auckland City's credit. Having won the OFC Champions League 13 times as the most successful team in its history, the Navy Blues have been great representatives for the region in the Club World Cup and may just be back next time around.