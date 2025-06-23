Boca Juniors will face Auckland City in their last match of the group phase of the Club World Cup and only a win can secure the Argentinian side a spot in the next round, but they will also need Bayern Munich to win against Benfica in the other match of Group C and to outperform the Portuguese team in the goal difference. Boca and Benfica drew in their opening match of the tournament, and as things stand, Benfica has a plus-6 goal difference, while the Argentinian side have a minus-one. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 24 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 24 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Geodis Park -- Nashville, Tennessee



: Geodis Park -- Nashville, Tennessee Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Auckland City +10000; Draw +700; Boca Juniors -10000

Possible lineups

Auckland City XI: Garrow; Murati, Boxall, Den Heijer, Mitchell, Lobo; Yoo, Garriga, Ilich, Manickum; Bevan.

Boca Juniors XI: Marchesin; Advincula, Battaglia, Pellegrino, Blanco; Belmonte, Zenon; Zeballos, Palacios, Velasco; Merentiel.

Player to watch

Miguel Merentiel, Boca Juniors -- The Uruguayan striker scored a stunning goal against Bayern Munich before the German giants made a comeback and managed to win against Boca Juniors in the second match of the group phase. All the eyes will be on him as well in the last match, as Boca need to score as many as possible and also hoping for Bayern Munich to win against Benfica in the other match of the group.

Storyline to watch

Can Auckland score? After losing 10-0 in the opening match against Bayern Munich, Auckland City lost their second game 6-0 against Benfica, meaning they conceded 16 goals in two games and failed to score. Can they avoid another big disappointment in the last game of the group phase and try to score at least one goal?

Prediction

Boca Juniors are expected to make an easy win against Auckland City, but they need to score as many as possible as they have a seven-goal gap with Benfica. Pick: Boca Juniors 5, Auckland City 0.

