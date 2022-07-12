Austin FC looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six matches when it hosts the Houston Dynamo in an MLS Western Conference showdown on Tuesday. Austin FC (11-4-4) has recorded four wins and a draw since dropping a 4-1 decision against LAFC on May 29. The club sits just two points behind LAFC for first place in the conference, while Houston (6-4-9) is 11th after having won just one of its last six league contests. Austin FC posted a 2-1 victory at Houston on Apr. 29 in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Austin FC vs. Dynamo spread: Austin FC -0.5 (-120)

Austin FC vs. Dynamo over-under: 2.5 goals

Austin FC vs. Dynamo money line: Austin FC -108, Houston +280, Draw +275

AUS: Austin FC has been shut out only twice in 19 MLS matches this season

HOU: The Dynamo have posted a clean sheet in each of their last three victories

Why you should back Austin FC

Austin FC is a dangerous offensive team as it is tied LAFC for the league lead with 38 goals this season. The club has netted three or more tallies on six occasions, including each of its last two matches. Sebastian Driussi leads Austin and is tied for second in MLS with 11 goals and has converted in three of his last four contests.

The 26-year-old Argentinian striker, who scored in Austin's win against Houston earlier this season, isn't the club's only scoring threat as countryman Maximiliano Urruti has registered six goals. Winger Ethan Finlay has been on fire of late, recording a goal and an assist in each of his last two outings. Meanwhile, midfielder Diego Fagundez, who also has netted three goals, is one of the league's top playmakers as he shares the lead with seven assists.

Why you should back the Houston Dynamo

The Dynamo don't possess as much firepower as Austin, as they are near the bottom of the Western Conference with only 24 goals. But after being blanked in three of its five MLS matches during the month of May, Houston has scored in five consecutive contests. Midfielder Darwin Quintero leads the team with seven goals and also has notched an assist, while forward Sebastian Ferreira has recorded six goals and three assists.

The 24-year-old Ferreira, who is in his first MLS season, scored Houston's lone goal in its loss to Austin earlier this year. The Dynamo also have an offensive threat in FAfa Picault, who has produced three goals - including the team's lone score in a 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC on July 3. The 31-year-old winger recorded a pair of goals in Houston's 3-0 triumph against Austin on Sept. 11, 2021.

