Australia vs. Egypt odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 25-15 run

Australia and Egypt battle for a spot in the Round of 16 on Friday when they meet in 2026 World Cup knockout match. Australia are looking to reach the Round of 16 for the third time since 2006 and for the second World Cup in a row. Egypt last reached the Round of 16 in 1934. They have advanced past the group stage for the first time since 2018. Australia advanced to the knockout stage due to a 2-0 win over Turkiye and a 0-0 draw with Paraguay. Egypt was unbeaten in group play, earning a 3-1 win over New Zealand and 1-1 draws with Iran and Belgium.

Kickoff for Egypt vs. Australia is at 2 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas. The latest Australia vs. Egypt odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Egypt at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +230 and a draw at +190. The over/under for total goals is 1.5 (-170/+135). Egypt are -140 to advance, with Australia at +115. Before locking in any Egypt vs. Australia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Australia vs. Egypt predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on a 25-15-2 run (63%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Australia vs. Egypt and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Egypt vs. Australia:

Australia vs. Egypt 90-minute money line Egypt +150, Australia +230, Draw +190 Australia vs. Egypt over/under: 1.5 goals Australia vs. Egypt to qualify for next round: Egypt -140, Australia +115 Australia vs. Egypt picks: See picks at SportsLine Australia vs. Egypt streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Australia vs. Egypt predictions

After examining Australia vs. Egypt from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 1.5 total goals (-170). Eimer sees Egypt as having the more explosive side. The Egyptians have found the net five times in the competition, compared to just two for the Australians.

"Egypt's matches have been exciting and full of goals," Eimer said. "They hit BTTS in all three of their group stage matches and their friendly against Brazil leading up to this World Cup." Because of that, Eimer is taking the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Australia vs. Egypt at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Australia vs. Egypt at FanDuel here:

How to make Egypt vs. Australia picks

After studying the Australia vs. Egypt matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Egypt vs. Australia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Australia vs. Egypt, all from expert on a 25-15 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.