Australia vs. Turkiye odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

The 2026 World Cup continues over the weekend with a Group D matchup between Turkiye and Australia. It's a 9 p.m. local time start in Vancouver on Saturday, so it will officially be an early Sunday morning kick in Eastern Time. Turkiye have a powerful offensive squad that is expected to push host USA in the group, while Australia will look for another strong World Cup showing after advancing to the Round of 16 in Qatar in 2022.

The latest Turkiye vs. Australia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Turkiye at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +430 and a draw at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Australia vs. Turkiye picks, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Turkiye vs. Australia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Australia vs. Turkiye:

Turkiye vs. Australia 90-minute money line Turkiye -145, Australia +420, Draw +270 Turkiye vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals (Over +102, Under -124) Turkiye vs. Australia spread: Turkiye -1.5 (+200) Turkiye vs. Australia picks: See picks at SportsLine Turkiye vs. Australia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Turkiye vs. Australia predictions

After examining Australia vs. Turkiye from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. The Turkish side have some high-end European talent, including Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz. Eimer envisions Turkiye being one of the more aggressive offensive teams in the field, and believes they are not a team that will slow down often -- potentially leading to opportunties on both end of the pitch

"Frankly I think Turkiye will score early in this match, forcing Australia to play a higher press to fight back, leading to more goals. Australia won't go down without a fight, and we should have an exciting fixture on our hands. See Eimer's best bets for Turkiye vs. Australia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Australia vs. Turkiye at FanDuel here:

How to make Australia vs. Turkiye picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in three best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Australia vs. Turkiye? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Turkiye vs. Australia, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.