Australia vs. Honduras live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

The first leg finished 0-0

Australia and Honduras meet down under on Wednesday with a spot at the 2018 World Cup on the line. It's the second leg of their playoff, after the first leg in Central America last week finished 0-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Prediction

Australia getting a draw in the first leg is big, and it gives them the confidence to win at home with Tim Cahill leading the way. Australia 2, Honduras 0. 

