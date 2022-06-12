It's all on the line Monday when Australia and Peru face off in a 2022 World Cup qualifying intercontinental final for one of the two spots left for Qatar 2022. Australia dispatched the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday to advance from the Asian Football Confederation, while Peru finished fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying. Australia has reached the past four World Cups, even advancing to the knockout stage in 2006, but it failed to win a group-stage match in 2018. One of its losses was to Peru, which was making its first appearance since 1982. The Peruvians won that 2018 match 2-0, and it is the only head-to-head meeting between the teams all-time. Monday's match will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Peru is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Australia vs. Peru odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Australia is a +350 underdog, a regulation draw is priced +210, and the over-under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Australia vs. Peru:

Australia vs. Peru spread: Peru -0.5 (-130)

Australia vs. Peru over-under: 2.5 goals

Australia vs. Peru money line: Australia +350, Peru -140, Draw +210

AUS: Australia is 11-3-3 since 2020 but is 4-3-3 in its past 10

PERU: Peru is 11-5-7 in all competitions since the start of 2021

Why you should back Peru

La Blanquirroja are battle-tested and rested after they fought through a group featuring World Cup qualifiers Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador. They won and drew with Ecuador and also tied Uruguay during qualifying, and they have played one match since the end of March. That was a friendly against Qatar 2022 hopeful New Zealand on June 5, and Peru won that matchup 1-0. Meanwhile, the Aussies just played an emotionally and physically draining match against the UAE, and they seem to have regressed steadily since their 2006 World Cup success.

Peru has allowed three goals over its past seven matches, and it held New Zealand to two shots total while controlling the ball for 63 percent of the game. Edison Flores and Christian Cueva share the team lead with 15 international goals, while Gianluca Lapadula had the goal against the Kiwis for his seventh in 27 games. Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is a veteran presence in the back for the Peruvians. He has 30 clean sheets and has allowed less than a goal per game (0.92) over his 90 appearances.

Why you should back Australia

The Socceroos come in with momentum off an exhilarating win and know they can rest once the job is done. Ajdin Hrustic scored the winner in the 84th minute and the Aussies held top tournament scorer Ali Mabkhout of the UAE without a goal to advance out of the AFC. They allowed just six shots in the match, and Jordan had just one on target as the Roos took a 2-1 in a friendly in their previous match. Jackson Irvine also scored in the second half of Tuesday's match, and he is one of eight players on the Australia roster with at least five international goals.

Melbourne City teammates Jamie Maclaren and Mathew Leckie are the keys to the attack, and Leckie started up top Tuesday while McLaren came on late. He forced a huge save on a sharp strike just before Hrustic's winner. Maclaren is banged up from a long league season, when he led the Australian A-League with 15 goals in 24 appearances. Leckie had nine goals for the A-League regular-season champs, who lost to Western United in the Grand Final.

