Monday the final team in Group D for the World Cup will be decided after the intercontinental playoff between Australia and Peru. After a tight 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates, the Socceroos will clash with Peru to try and make their fifth consecutive appearance in the World Cup where they haven't made it out of the group stage since 2006. Peru hasn't had as good of a qualification record, making the group stage in 2018 which was their first appearance at the World Cup since 1982, but they do enter this match as favorites.

These teams haven't met since the 2018 World Cup where Peru emerged victorious with a 2-0 result.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Jun. 13 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Monday, Jun. 13 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al Rayyan Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Al Rayyan Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Get access now) Odds: Australia +350; Draw +210; Peru -140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Australia: With a clean bill of health, Australia could run back the same team that defeated the UAE to get here. They'll need to be defensively sound which might be a struggle as they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last five matches and Peru is a team that can be an attacking force when they're up for it. But give Aaron Mooy space and he'll make you pay while also being a threat from set plays.

Peru: Peru will feel good as their defense hasn't allowed more than one goal in a game since September of 2021 against Brazil. They'll make things tough for Australia but in a win or go home anything can happen. They played New Zealand as a warmup with Gianluca Lapadula scoring the only goal but what's most impressive is that New Zealand were only able to muster two shots. Yoshimar Yotun could be a late doubt but given his importance to the team and the magnitude of the match, if he can walk, he will play.

Prediction

With the pressure on their shoulders, Peru will ride their strong defense to victory over Australia. Pick: Australia 0, Peru 2