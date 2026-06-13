Australia vs. Turkiye live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Australia will meet Turkiye in the 2026 World Cup for the second game of Group D after the exciting 4-1 win of the United States against Paraguay on Friday. Both teams are expected to provide a stern test for Mauricio Pochettino's side, particularly Turkiye, whose squad is regarded as one of the most talented among the emerging national teams. Managed by Vincenzo Montella, they have standout players such as Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, two of the brightest young talents in European soccer.

On the other side, the Socceroos have twice reached the Round of 16, losing to the eventual winners on both occasions (1-0 to Italy in 2006 and 2-1 to Argentina in 2022). The head coach of the national team, Tony Popovic, is the first person ever to represent the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup as both a player and a head coach. His lone World Cup appearance as a player came against Brazil at the 2006 World Cup played in Germany.

Turkiye is led by a mixture of young talented players such as Guler and Yildiz, but also with more experienced ones such as Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. The manager of the team, Italian former striker Vincenzo Montella, is the second Italian to coach Turkiye at the FIFA World Cup, following in the footsteps of Sandro Puppo, who led their 1954 debut campaign at the World Cup. Here's all you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Australia vs. Turkiye

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Time: 12 a.m. ET

Location: BC Place -- Vancouver, Canada

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Australia +422; Draw +275; Turkiye -146

Australia vs. Turkiye predicted starting lineups

Australia: Matthew Ryan; Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington, Jordan Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O Neill, Mathew Leckie, Mohamed Toure.

Turkiye: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Deniz Gul.

Australia vs. Turkiye pick, prediction

Turkiye have to be considered as one of the underdogs of the tournament and have big chances of making it at least to the Round of 32 of the World Cup. Pick: Turkiye 3, Australia 0.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis to help you follow the day's action. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups. The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.