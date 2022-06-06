World Cup qualifying continues on Tuesday with an urgent matchup between two teams in Qatar. Australia takes on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a match that both sides must win to stay alive in qualifying. The winner will face Peru in an inter-confederation matchup later this month. As such, both sides are two wins away from a coveted berth at the 2022 World Cup.

Kickoff from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Australia as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in its latest UAE vs. Australia odds. UAE is a +330 underdog, a draw is priced at +210, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any UAE vs. Australia picks or World Cup qualifying predictions, be sure to check out what proven soccer insider Jon Elmer is saying.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper is on a big-time heater, going 9-4 in his last 13 soccer picks overall, for a profit of $900 for $100 bettors. He also compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Elmer has taken an in-depth look at UAE vs. Australia and just locked in his World Cup qualifying picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for UAE vs. Australia:

UAE vs. Australia money line: Australia -130, Draw +210, UAE +330

UAE vs. Australia spread: Australia -0.5 (-130)

UAE vs. Australia over-under: 2.5 goals



Why you should back UAE

UAE has a key piece to build around in Ali Mabkhout. He is the all-time leading scorer for UAE in international competition, producing 80 goals in 104 caps, and Mabkhout is in the top 10 all-time in international goals across the world, trailing only luminaries such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. UAE is also playing well defensively, conceding only seven goals in 10 qualifying matches, and they should have an advantage against an Australian side that will operate without Tom Rogic, a key midfielder who withdrew from the competition in late May citing personal reasons.

UAE lost two of its first four games in the second road of Asian World Cup qualifying before solving some issues, and the country aims to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Recent form is a strength for UAE with wins over South Korea and Syria, and they defeated Australia in the most recent match between the two countries in 2019.

Why you should back Australia

Australia is the betting favorite for a reason. The Socceroos did lose their most recent match to UAE in 2019, but Australia is 3-1-2 all-time against UAE, winning three straight matchups before that hiccup. Australia finished third in Group B, but they won four matches with three draws, conceding only nine goals in the process. Australia also defeated Jordan in a friendly earlier this month, and the Socceroos are aiming to qualify for a fifth consecutive World Cup berth.

History is on Australia's side, and the team has Jamie MacLaren as a key piece with eight goals in 23 international caps. Defense is a strength for Australia, and the team is comfortable in a low-scoring match, should that be the case in this spot.

How to make UAE vs. Australia picks

Elmer has taken an intensive look at the UAE vs. Australia matchup. He has locked on two best bets, including a plus-money wager you need to see. He's only sharing his Australia vs. UAE picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UAE vs. Australia in Tuesday's matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the UAE vs. Australia match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.