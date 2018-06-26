Australia's real Socceroo: Here's a kangaroo disrupting a women's soccer match Down Under

Australia may be eliminated from the World Cup, but when it starts looking ahead to 2022, the Socceroos may have found their next star. What could possibly be better at soccer than a marsupial that generates a ridiculous amount of power from its legs? Ask the participants of this women's soccer match in Australia, which was reportedly delayed by about half an hour over the weekend because of the kangaroo.

This athletic kangaroo showed off its soccer skills during a match in Australia over the weekend.



The game was reportedly delayed for about a half-hour before the marsupial decided to let the game continue. https://t.co/fQXaCWfte8 pic.twitter.com/053alQlfeY — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2018

The 'roo even plays a little bit of keeper! Albeit a very lazy bit.

He made his first appearance at the half, and then he came back to wreak havoc during the second half of the match. He was eventually chased off by a coach in a pickup truck.

The amazingly named Socceroos might want to consider picking this guy up. The kangaroo doesn't look like much of a keeper, and you'd have to coach him up to not nap on the field. But convert some of the best kickboxers in the world to soccer players and you can build a squad. After all, where in the rulebook does it say you can't field a team of kangaroos?