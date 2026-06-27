Austria vs. Algeria odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 25-13 run

Second place and a date with Spain in the knockout phase awaits the winner of Austria vs. Algeria in one of the final group stage games in the 2026 World Cup on Saturday. The sides face a conundrum in their Group J finale, as the loser will have a potentially easier draw and will avoid facing a Spanish side with the second-best odds to win the competition. Austria will finish second with a win or a draw, while a win by Algeria will vault them into second in the group standings. Argentina have already clinched the Group J title with a 3-0 win over Algeria and a 2-0 win over Austria.

Kickoff for Algeria vs. Austria is 10 p.m. ET from Kansas City, Mo. The latest Algeria vs. Austria odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Austria at +220 (risk $100 to win $220) on the 90-minute money line, with Algeria at +290 and a draw at +100. The over/under for total goals is 1.5. Before locking in any Austria vs. Algeria picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Algeria vs. Austria predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Thursday on an 25-13-2 run on WC picks (+587). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Algeria vs. Austria and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Austria vs. Algeria:

Austria vs. Algeria 90-minute money line Austria +220, Algeria +290, Draw +100 Austria vs. Algeria over/under: 1.5 goals Austria vs. Algeria spread: Austria -0.5 (+217) Austria vs. Algeria picks: See picks at SportsLine Austria vs. Algeria streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Algeria vs. Austria predictions

After examining Algeria vs. Austria from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 1.5 total goals (-142). Eimer sees red flags aplenty for this matchup. Although second place is a solid accomplishment, facing the Spaniards in the next round may not be worth it and that mentality could affect the outcome of this match.

Still, both sides have enough offensive power to find the net. Neither team scored against Argentina, but both tallied multiple times against Jordan, so Eimer is expecting enough offense to get over this low bar. See Eimer's best bets for Algeria vs. Austria at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Algeria vs. Austria at FanDuel here:

How to make Algeria vs. Austria picks

After studying the Algeria vs. Austria matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets that return plus money, including one that returns almost +400. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Algeria vs. Austria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Algeria vs. Austria, all from expert on a 25-13 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.