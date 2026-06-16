Austria vs. Jordan odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

The 2026 World Cup continues Wednesday with a 12 a.m. ET start time between Austria and Jordan in Group J in Santa Clara, Calif. They are both chasing the heavily-favored Argentina in this group, and this is the World Cup debut for Jordan. Austria, meanwhile, return for the first time since 1998 after a dominant run through their qualifying group.

The latest Austria vs. Jordan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Austria at -280 (risk $280 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Jordan at +800 and a draw at +410. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Jordan vs. Austria picks, check out the Austria vs. Jordan predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also 12-8-2 on his World Cup picks entering Tuesday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Austria vs. Jordan and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Jordan vs. Austria:

Austria vs. Jordan 90-minute money line Austria -280, Jordan +800, Draw +410 Austria vs. Jordan over/under: 2.5 goals Austria vs. Jordan spread: Austria -1.5 (+116) Austria vs. Jordan picks: See picks at SportsLines Austria vs. Jordan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Jordan vs. Austria predictions

After examining Austria vs. Jordan from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-156). Eimer notes that Austria scored 22 goals in qualifying and have an extremely strong attack with Marko Arnautovic leading the charge supported by players like Michael Gregoritsch and Konrad Laimer.

The Austrians have the clear talent edge, but Jordan should be able to play loose as the substantial underdogs, leading to an up-and-down matchup and plenty of action on the score sheet. "(Jordan) are a team that understands they are the underdogs, and in matchups as heavy underdogs, tend to press rather than sit back," Eimer siad. See Eimer's best bets for Austria vs. Jordan at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Jordan vs. Austria at FanDuel here:

How to make Austria vs. Jordan picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Jordan vs. Austria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Austria vs. Jordan, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.