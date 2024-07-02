Turkiye will be without their captain when they square off against Austria on Tuesday in their UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Hakan Calhanoglu scored in Turkey's 2-1 victory against the Czech Republic in their group-stage finale but received his second yellow card of the tournament later in the match, which will keep him out of this showdown. Both Turkey and Austria won two of their three group-stage games, but the Austrians cruised to a 6-1 victory against the Turks in an international friendly in March.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Austrians are -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Austria vs. Turkiye odds, while the Turks are +350 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Austria are -230 to advance, while Turkiye are +184. Before locking in any Turkiye vs. Austria picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Austria vs. Turkiye from every angle and locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Turkiye vs. Austria:

Austria vs. Turkiye money line: Austria -110, Turkiye +350, Draw +230

Austria vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 goals

Austria vs. Turkiye spread: Austria -0.5 (-105)



AUS: The Austrians have gone 14-3-2 in their last 19 matches across all competitions

TUR: The Turks are just 2-1-4 in seven overall contests this year

Austria vs. Turkiye picks: See picks here

Why you should back Austria

The Austrians entered Euro 2024 with a total of two wins over their last three appearances in the tournament but already have matched that number with a 3-1 triumph over Poland and a 3-2 victory against the Netherlands. In their last 10 matches across all competitions, Austria have posted an 8-1-1 record. They were second among all 24 teams with six goals during the group stage of Euro 2024, finishing two behind host Germany in that category, and tied for the third-best goal differential at plus-2.

Austria trounced Turkiye 6-1 when these clubs met in an international friendly in March. Winger Michael Gregoritsch was the offensive star in that contest as he broke a 1-1 deadlock in the 44th minute and proceeded to net the game's next two goals to complete his hat trick. Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner also converted in that match and scored what proved to be the winner in Austria's group-stage victory against Poland. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Turkiye

While Austria were second in Euro 2024 with six goals during the group stage, the Turks were right behind them with five. Turkiye got off to a strong start, posting a 3-1 victory against Georgia in their opener after being winless in five matches prior to the tournament. Defender Mert Muldur, midfielder Arda Guler and winger Kerem Akturkoglu converted in that contest, while Calhanoglu and striker Cenk Tosun tallied in the club's triumph over the Czechs.

The 33-year-old Tosun's goal came during stoppage time and snapped a 1-1 deadlock, ultimately giving Turkiye second place in Group F. It was the 21st of his career with the national team, the most of any player on the current roster. Manager Vincenzo Montella could put forth a starting lineup that features both Guler and fellow 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz, which would make Turkiye just the second team to start two teenagers in a knockout-stage match in tournament history. See which team to pick here.

How to make Austria vs. Turkiye picks

Eimer has broken down Turkiye vs. Austria from every possible angle and has locked in four confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout. He also is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Austria vs. Turkiye on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Turkiye vs. Austria have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.