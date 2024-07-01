Austria look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time when they take on Turkiye at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, in the Round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Austria, who finished first in Group D with a 2-0-1 record, made their first appearance in this stage in 2020 but lost to Italy 2-1 in extra time. Turkiye also went 2-0-1 but finished second in Group F due to their 3-0 loss to first-place Portugal. The Turks had their best showing in the tournament in 2008, when they lost to Germany in the semifinals, but will be without captain Hakan Calhanoglu on Tuesday after he received his second yellow card of the competition in the team's last group stage match.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Austrians are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Austria vs. Turkey odds, while the Turks are +320 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Austria are -205 to advance, while Turkiye are +164. Before locking in any Turkiye vs. Austria picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Austria vs. Turkiye money line: Austria +100, Turkiye +320, Draw +220

Austria vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 goals

Austria vs. Turkiye spread: Austria -0.5 (-105)



AUS: The Austrians have gone 14-3-2 in their last 19 matches across all competitions

TUR: The Turks are just 2-1-4 in seven overall contests this year

The Austrians entered Euro 2024 with a total of two wins over their last three appearances in the tournament but already have matched that number with a 3-1 triumph over Poland and a 3-2 victory against the Netherlands. In their last 10 matches across all competitions, Austria have posted an 8-1-1 record. They were second among all 24 teams with six goals during the group stage of Euro 2024, finishing two behind host Germany in that category, and tied for the third-best goal differential at plus-2.

Austria trounced Turkiye 6-1 when these clubs met in an international friendly in March. Winger Michael Gregoritsch was the offensive star in that contest as he broke a 1-1 deadlock in the 44th minute and proceeded to net the game's next two goals to complete his hat trick. Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner also converted in that match and scored what proved to be the winner in Austria's group-stage victory against Poland. See which team to pick here.

The Turks entered the tournament with a five-game winless streak (0-2-3) but halted it by defeating Georgia 3-1 in their group-stage opener. Defender Mert Muldur netted the game's first goal and 19-year-old midfielder Arda Guler snapped a 1-1 deadlock in the 65th minute. Winger Kerem Akturkoglu sealed the victory in stoppage time with his sixth career goal for the national team.

Following the loss to Portugal, Turkiye edged the Czech Republic 2-1 in their final group-stage contest. Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 51st minute and, after the Czechs drew even, striker Cenk Tosun converted during stoppage time to earn the club three points. The 33-year-old Tosun has netted 21 goals in 52 career matches with the national team. See which team to pick here.

