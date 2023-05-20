Paris Saint-Germain could celebrate Marquinhos' contract extension and a historic 11th Ligue 1 title away at Auxerre on Sunday depending on results. If Christophe Galtier's men are in a position to extend their lead at the French summit, then their successful title defense will be confirmed. However, the hosts are still fighting against relegation and will not make it easy for PSG who relegated Ajaccio last weekend.

"The last game on Sunday means that we know the other results and we are on a good run, especially away from home," said Galtier pre-game. "Like Troyes, we are up against a team fighting for their lives in front of a full stadium. It is up to us to control the game."

There was other big news at Parc des Princes on Friday with PSG confirming that Marquinhos has signed a contract extension until 2028.

"I am delighted to sign a contract extension, but also very proud," said the Brazil international. "This is a very special moment for me. PSG has always shown confidence in me, and I also have a lot of confidence in this club. I am convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come."

"We are very happy Marquinhos has extended his time with the PSG family," added chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "I remember when he joined the Club at the age of 19. From day one, he showed great dedication and a winning spirit -- always fighting for the PSG jersey. His football talent, experience and commitment to the Club are exceptional. I know we will have many more successes together as Marquinhos' history continues with PSG."

"It is good news," said Galtier on Friday. "It is his 10th season with the club. It is a strong signal when you can keep your best players. Marquinhos is very attached to the club and that is good news as far as I am concerned. Both for the club and fans. He has been one of the best defenders for the past 10 years and this shows that PSG are not going away anytime soon."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 21 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps -- Auxerre, France

Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps -- Auxerre, France TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Auxerre +750; Draw: +400; PSG -286 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Auxerre: M'Baye Niang missed out last week and could be handed a late fitness test for this one which was the case for Radu last week. Nuno Da Costa managed 64 minutes so Niang could return straight to the XI.

Possible Auxerre XI: Radu; Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M'Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang

PSG: "Marco took a knock on the knee which prevented him from training," said Galtier of Marco Verratti's training absence. "He trained individually and it seems to be going much better, we will see after training and hopefully he joins us in Auxerre."

The Italian has since been confirmed as included in the traveling party. Achraf Hakimi is suspended again after his latest red card while Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes are all out for the rest of the season. Timothee Pembele is a doubt once more which likely means that Warren Zaire-Emery will come in as an emergency option. Hugo Ekitike could team up with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.

Prediction

PSG seem to have gotten over their late-season blip in form so expect them to put in a professional showing which could make Auxerre's survival task a bit tougher in the final two games. Depending on Lens' result, this one could crown Les Parisiens which could motivate Galtier's men further. Pick: Auxerre 1, PSG 3.