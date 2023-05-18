The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals will continue on Thursday with a second-leg matchup between West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar on Paramount+. West Ham came from behind to win the reverse fixture 2-1 at home last week, but now will travel to the Netherlands, where the home side has won its last three matches going away. AZ Alkmaar rebounded from their loss to West Ham by trouncing Emmen 5-1 in the Eredivisie over the weekend, while West Ham were dominated by Brentford in a 2-0 defeat in the English Premier League. Now a spot in the UECL final is on the line. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands, is set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The latest AZ Alkmaar vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Alkmaar the +160 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar date: Thursday, May 18

West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar, Eimer is playing both teams to score for a -130 payout. Last week's match in London played out rather strangely, with AZ winning the possession battle but West Ham dominating the overall run of play by outshooting the Dutch side 18-8 and winning the expected goals battle 2.7-0.3.

However, AZ struck first with a goal from Tijjani Reijnders in the 41st minute before West Ham countered with second-half goals by Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio. Emboldened by that first-half goal and five goals in league play over the weekend, expect AZ Alkmaar to take the fight to West Ham in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, West Ham should be wholly focused on going through in this match with their position in the English Premier League for next year almost assured. Winning this competition is their only path to playing continental football next year, a critical distinction for a club with lofty ambitions. Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa Conference League.