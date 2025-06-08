The MLS match between D.C. United and Chicago Fire was interrupted on Saturday by a baby who ran into the pitch at Audi Field. In the 50th minute of the Matchday 18 Eastern Conference clash, Chicago defender Oscar Gonzalez noticed the child was running close to him and asked for the intervention of the stadium security, who immediately helped him to escort the baby fan out of the field and returned him to a woman on the sideline. The funny episode happened while the game was 4-0 for the away team, which ended 7-1 for the guests. Dominique Badji scored the only goal for D.C. United, who are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference at 4-6-8 and a minus-19 goal differential, while the Fire, managed by former USA coach Gregg Berhalter, are ninth in the conference at 7-4-5 and a goal differential of plus-six.

This isn't the first time a child has made it onto the pitch in an MLS game recently as in October 2024 a young fan entered onto the pitch while Toronto FC and Inter Miami were playing just to meet Lionel Messi, and also a child ran onto the pitch this season during the San Jose Earthquakes' opener against Real Salt Lake.