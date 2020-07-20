Watch Now: Reaction: Houston Dash Defeats Utah Royals FC In Penalty Kicks ( 5:13 )

No soccer player will win the Ballon d'Or this year. For the first time in the award's history, it won't be handed out at all, according to ESPN. Group L'Equipe, the organizers of the yearly award that goes to the best soccer player in the world, announced that the conditions for the prize had not been met due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met. We believe that such a singular year cannot -- and should not -- be treated as an ordinary one," editor-in-chief of France Football Pascal Ferre said in a statement.

Group L'Equipe noted that because professional soccer was halted around the world in March, at the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, there is "far too little" of a sample size "to gauge and judge" who should win the 2020 Ballon d'Or. The different ways that certain leagues handled their return-to-play plans also led to Group L'Equipe to not hand the award out.

"Finally, the equity that prevails for this honorary title will not be warranted, especially when it comes to accounting and preparation: all the award seekers will not be in the same boat, some having seen their season cut short," the statement read. "Therefore, how can we establish a fair comparison? To avoid overly convoluted calculations and projections, we chose the least bad of the options."

In addition to the Balon d'Or and Balon d'Or Feminin, the organization also annually hands out awards for best young player and best goalkeeper. But because the governing body won't be handing out those four individual trophies in 2020, it will instead reveal a "Dream Team" towards the end of the year. There will be 11 finalists that will be chosen by the Ballon d'Or jury, which consists of 180 people.

Most recently, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2019 while Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d'Or Feminin. The award was first handed out in 1956.